Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.77 on Thursday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

