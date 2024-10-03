Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,112 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after buying an additional 133,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

