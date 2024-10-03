Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

