Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 926 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $126.37 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

