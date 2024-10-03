Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 354 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $119.73 and a 12 month high of $211.57.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.