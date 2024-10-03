Truist Financial Corp Has $30.98 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

