Truist Financial Corp Sells 253,477 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,477 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.35% of Crown worth $31,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 31.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,976,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after buying an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,566,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,006 shares of company stock worth $2,694,849. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

