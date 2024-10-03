Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.44% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJJ stock opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $124.48.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.