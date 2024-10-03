Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.