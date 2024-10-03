Truist Financial Corp Sells 96,422 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,458 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

