Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

