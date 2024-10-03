Truist Financial Corp Has $33.02 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.45% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after buying an additional 177,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,106,000 after buying an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115,336 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

