iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $40,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 157,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $280.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

