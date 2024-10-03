Truist Financial Corp Acquires 107,580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $45,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

