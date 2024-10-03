Truist Financial Corp Has $38.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.82% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $38,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 549,113 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEUR opened at $60.13 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

