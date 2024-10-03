Truist Financial Corp Has $35.49 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva worth $35,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,950,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,733 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

