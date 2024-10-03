Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $41,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,353.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $270.17 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

