iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.45% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $42,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,107,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 385,228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJK stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.