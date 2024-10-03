JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $46,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 515,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

