EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,021 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.