EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,386,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 102,936 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,670,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

