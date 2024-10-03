Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $231.47 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.35 and a twelve month high of $235.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

