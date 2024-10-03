D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $190.56 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

