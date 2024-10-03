EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

