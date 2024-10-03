Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,072 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Mohawk Industries worth $47,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

