EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,976 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.