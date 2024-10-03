Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

MDT stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

