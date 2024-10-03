EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

