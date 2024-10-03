EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,449 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HP by 1,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $62,672,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 10,188.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after buying an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DME Capital Management LP boosted its position in HP by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $118,124,000 after buying an additional 1,757,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

