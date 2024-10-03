EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

