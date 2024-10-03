Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

