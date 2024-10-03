Creative Planning Has $8.47 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 259,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,092,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

