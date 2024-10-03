Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $181.29 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.82.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

