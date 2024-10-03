B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,220 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,809,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $91.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

