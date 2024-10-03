B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,251 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $27,954,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7,456.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 116,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $169.69 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average is $181.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

