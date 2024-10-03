Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,265,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

MLM stock opened at $521.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $536.81 and its 200 day moving average is $563.24.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

