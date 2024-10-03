Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Linde by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $475.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $483.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.