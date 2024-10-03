EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

FedEx stock opened at $266.93 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.