The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,376 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

