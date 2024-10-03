B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $128.33 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

