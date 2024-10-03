Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,085 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.63% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

