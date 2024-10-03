EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 144.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,052,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

