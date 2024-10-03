B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS VLUE opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

