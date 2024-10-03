B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $302.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

