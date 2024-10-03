Taiko (TAIKO) Price Hits $1.59

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $120.83 million and $26.33 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Taiko has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.65819064 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $26,053,678.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.