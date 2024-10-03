Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $184.74 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Decred has a total market cap of $184.74 million and $895,845.66 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $11.29 or 0.00018598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,528.87 or 0.40391144 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,356,971 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

