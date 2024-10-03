Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Immersion has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Immersion Trading Up 0.1 %

IMMR opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IMMR. BWS Financial raised their target price on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

