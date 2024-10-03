Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

