AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

