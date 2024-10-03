AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 34,198 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 124.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

